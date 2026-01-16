The Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams in primetime on Sunday during the NFL Divisional Round schedule, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is an MVP contender after leading the league in passing yards and added another 300-yard performance last week against Carolina. His over/under for passing yards on Sunday is 265.5, according to the latest NFL odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine's proven computer model is taking the Over with its NFL best bets for Rams vs. Bears, along with props featuring Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze and Rams running back Blake Corum.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the NFL Divisional Round on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top three Bears vs. Rams props at DraftKings on Sunday (odds subject to change):

Matthew Stafford, Rams, Over 265.5 passing yards (-113)

Rome Odunze, Bears, Over 34.5 receiving yards (-112)

Blake Corum, Rams, Over 46.5 rushing yards (-112)

Combining the model's three Rams vs. Bears prop picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to win $525).

Stafford led the NFL in passing yards this season, averaging 276.9 yards per game. The Rams relied heavily on Stafford to beat the Panthers during Wild Card Weekend, as he completed 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He is facing a Bears defense that ranked outside the top 20 against the pass during the regular season, and they gave up 323 yards to Packers quarterback Jordan Love last week. SportsLine's model has Stafford completing 23 of 35 passes for 278 yards in its latest simulations, providing value on the Over at DraftKings.

Rome Odunze, Bears, Over 34.5 receiving yards (-112)

Odunze was able to go over this total against the Packers last week, finishing with 44 receptions on just two catches. However, he was targeted six times by quarterback Caleb Williams, marking his fifth straight game with at least six targets. Odunze averaged 55 receiving yards per game during the regular season, so he should play a pivotal role on Sunday night. The Rams ranked No. 19 against the pass this year, making them an exploitable unit. The model has Odunze recording 47 receiving yards to create some cushion at this number.

Blake Corum, Rams, Over 46.5 rushing yards (-112)

Corum's volume has been increasing since the beginning of December, as he has recorded double-digit carries in five of his last six games. He has tallied at least 45 rushing yards in six of his last seven games, including last week against Carolina. Corum nearly split attempts with teammate Kyren Williams last week, hinting at another strong workload on Sunday. The model is projecting Corum to finish with 58 rushing yards on 10.6 carries against the Bears, making the Over the side to target.