Bears vs. Redskins odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, best predictions from model on 79-53 run

The Chicago Bears will look to generate more turnovers from their defense when they meet the winless Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football at FedEx Field. Though the Bears (1-1) still have an elite defense like last year's, they have forced only one turnover through two games, which is tied for third-fewest in the NFL. Last season, Chicago led the league with 36 takeaways. On Monday in the final game of Week 3, the Bears face a Washington team that has yet to turn the ball over this season. Despite that, the Redskins (0-2) have lost to the division-rival Eagles and Cowboys to start the 2019 campaign. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and Chicago is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Redskins vs. Bears odds after the line moved as low as four, while the over-under is 41. Before you make any Bears vs. Redskins picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Chicago's offense will be facing what has been one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. The Redskins have allowed an eye-popping 31.5 points per game, tied for second-most in the league entering Week 3. In addition, Washington is giving up 455.0 yards per game, the third-worst mark in the NFL. The Redskins will be a welcome sight for a Bears offense that ranks 30th in the NFL in total offense at 263.5 yards per game.

In addition, the model knows that Chicago is taking on a team that withers on Monday nights. In their last 17 Monday Night Football games dating back to a 23-6 loss to the Steelers in 2008, the Redskins are a dismal 2-15. The average margin in those games is 13 points, and they haven't won a Monday Night Football game since beating the Cowboys five years ago.

Even so, Chicago isn't guaranteed to cover the Bears vs. Redskins spread on Monday Night Football.

Through two weeks, Washington's passing game has been rock solid. Quarterback Case Keenum has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, while rookie receiver Terry McLaurin has 10 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He's one of only two receivers since 2007 to have at least 60 yards receiving and a touchdown in his first two NFL games (Calvin Johnson is the other).

In addition, the model has taken into account that Washington has been competitive against NFC East foes that made the playoffs last year: the Eagles and Cowboys. In fact, the Redskins led both games early before fading late. It's possible that Washington already has played two teams better than Chicago.

