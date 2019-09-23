Bears vs. Redskins odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, top predictions from model on 79-53 run

The Washington Redskins will try to avoid starting the season 0-3 for the first time since 2013 when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at FedEx Field. The Redskins (0-2) opened the season by blowing a 17-0 lead to Philadelphia in a 32-27 loss before being handled, 31-21, by Dallas in Week 2. Defense has been Washington's biggest problem; the team ranks 30th in the NFL in total and scoring defense. Meanwhile, the Bears (1-1) are coming off a 16-14 victory at Denver, winning on a 53-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro as time expired. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Redskins odds, up one from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 41. Before you make any Bears vs. Redskins picks and NFL predictions for Monday Night Football, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering a massive spread against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has honed in on Bears vs. Redskins. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Bears have not missed a beat defensively despite some new faces and a new coordinator in Chuck Pagano on that side of the ball. Chicago is giving up just 4.4 yards per play (second in the NFL), 12.0 points per game (third) and 292.5 yards per game (fourth). The unit is picking up where it left off last season when it led the league in scoring defense at 17.7 points per game.

In addition, the model has factored in that the Bears are facing a team that continually fails under the Monday night lights. Since the beginning of the 2008 season, Washington is 2-15 straight-up on Monday night. The Redskins have been outscored in those games by an average of 30-17. The Bears have a point differential of minus-2.5 on the season, but it's better than Washington's -7.5.

Even so, Chicago isn't guaranteed to cover the Bears vs. Redskins spread on Monday Night Football.

Through two weeks, Washington's passing game has been rock solid. Quarterback Case Keenum has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, while rookie receiver Terry McLaurin has 10 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He's one of only two receivers since 2007 to have at least 60 yards receiving and a touchdown in his first two NFL games (Calvin Johnson is the other).

In addition, the model has taken into account that Washington has been competitive against NFC East foes that made the playoffs last year: the Eagles and Cowboys. In fact, the Redskins led both games early before fading late. It's possible that Washington already has played two teams better than Chicago.

So who wins Redskins vs. Bears on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Redskins vs. Bears spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.