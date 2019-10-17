Bears vs. Saints: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Chicago 3-2-0; New Orleans 5-1-0

What to Know

Chicago has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. The Bears have a defense that allows only 13.8 points per game, so New Orleans' offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 24-21 to Oakland two weeks ago. Chicago got a solid performance out of WR Allen Robinson, who caught seven passes for 97 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for New Orleans and Jacksonville last week, but New Orleans stepped up in the second half. New Orleans was able to grind out a solid victory over Jacksonville, winning 13-6. Winning may never get old, but the Saints sure are getting used to it with four in a row now.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bears going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.

The Bears came up short against the Saints when the teams last met two seasons ago, falling 20-12. Maybe the Bears will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Saints.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.