Bears vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from model on 24-15 run

It's a showdown of NFC playoff contenders when the New Orleans Saints visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Saints haven't missed a beat with Teddy Bridgewater running the show in place of the injured Drew Brees (thumb), and they gutted out a 13-6 road victory against the Jaguars last week. The Bears had a week to recoup after a disappointing 24-21 loss to the Raiders in London. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Chicago is a three-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Saints odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 37.

The model knows the defense sets the tone for the Bears, who allow 13.8 points (third in the NFL) and 312.2 yards (sixth) per game. Linebackers Khalil Mack and Danny Trevathan have been the stalwarts, with Trevathan leading the team in tackles with 45 and Mack making plays all over the field. Mack has 4.5 sacks and has forced four fumbles. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.

Chase Daniel has filled in at quarterback as Mitchell Trubisky recovered from a shoulder injury, throwing for 426 yards and three touchdowns in two starts. Trubisky, who threw for 579 yards and three TDs in three games, is expected to be ready after the extra week off. Both quarterbacks have taken advantage of receiver Allen Robinson, who scored twice against the Raiders and has 31 catches for 377 yards.

Bridgewater has stepped in and won four straight games after Brees had thumb surgery. He has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards and seven touchdowns. He has a big-time target in wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has 632 receiving yards and went off for 182 against the Bucs in Week 5.

New Orleans is 11th in the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 20.3 points per game. The Saints have 18 sacks, led by Cameron Jordan with five, and Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson (questionable) have three each. Running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) is out, so the defense will be relied on even more than normal.

