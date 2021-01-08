Teams familiar with the postseason will clash when the Chicago Bears take on the New Orleans Saints in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday. The Bears (8-8) squeaked into the 2021 NFL playoffs as the seventh seed following last Sunday's 35-16 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers. The Saints (12-4) grabbed the second seed in the conference after cruising to a 33-7 win over the Carolina Panthers. This will be the third postseason matchup between the Bears and Saints, but first in New Orleans.

Kickoff from the Superdome is set for 4:40 p.m. ET. The Saints are 10-point favorites in the latest Bears vs. Saints odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 47. Before making any Saints vs. Bears picks, check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 23-13 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 119-77 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bears vs. Saints. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bears vs. Saints:

Bears vs. Saints spread: Saints -10

Bears vs. Saints over-under: 47 points

Bears vs. Saints money line: Bears +400, Saints -500

CHI: Bears were 6-3 in games started by QB Mitchell Trubisky

NO: 8-7 in the NFL playoffs under coach Sean Payton

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans is led by quarterback Drew Brees, who narrowly missed throwing for 3,000 yards this season. For the year, Brees completed 275 of 390 passes for 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns despite missing significant time due to a rib injury. He was intercepted six times and posted a rating of 106.4.

Another weapon is quarterback Taysom Hill, who can hurt defenses in many ways. When Brees was out with injury, he took over most of the duties under center. He finished the season completing 88 of 121 passes for 928 yards and four touchdowns for a 98.8 rating.

Why the Bears can cover

Despite that, New Orleans is not a lock to cover the Bears vs. Saints spread. That's because Chicago has played well lately, winning three of its last four games. The Bears nearly surprised the Saints during the regular season, dropping a 26-23 overtime decision at Soldier Field.

Mitchell Trubisky, who lost his starting job, returned and finished playing in 10 regular-season games. He completed 199 of 297 passes for 2,055 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was picked off eight times and had a rating of 93.5.

Also leading the Bears is running back David Montgomery, who carried 247 times for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns. He had five explosive plays and converted 59 first downs. He also caught 54 passes for 438 yards and two scores.

How to make Bears vs. Saints picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Trubisky will throw for over 200 yards and a touchdown, while New Orleans running backs will combine for more than 120 rushing yards and a score. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins Bears vs. Saints in the NFL Playoffs 2021? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Saints spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,900 on its NFL picks over the past five seasons, and find out.

