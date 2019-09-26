Bears vs. Vikings: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bears vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Chicago 2-1-0; Minnesota 2-1-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Chicago is heading back home. Get ready for an NFC North battle as Chicago and Minnesota will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Bears fell to Washington 41-21 when the teams last met three seasons ago; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Chicago captured a comfortable 31-15 win over Washington. Among those leading the charge for Chicago was WR Taylor Gabriel, who caught six passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Gabriel didn't help his team much against Denver two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
As for Minnesota, they had a rough outing against Green Bay, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Vikings strolled past Oakland with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 34-14.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bears have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. But the Vikings enter the contest with 7 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Vikings.
Over/Under: 38
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Minnesota 10
- Nov 18, 2018 - Chicago 25 vs. Minnesota 20
- Dec 31, 2017 - Minnesota 23 vs. Chicago 10
- Oct 09, 2017 - Minnesota 20 vs. Chicago 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Minnesota 38 vs. Chicago 10
- Oct 31, 2016 - Chicago 20 vs. Minnesota 10
- Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 38 vs. Chicago 17
- Nov 01, 2015 - Minnesota 23 vs. Chicago 20
