Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Chicago

Current Records: Minnesota 3-5; Chicago 5-4

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings haven't won a game against the Chicago Bears since Dec. 31 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Minnesota and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Vikings should still be riding high after a win, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.

Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, winning 34-20. RB Dalvin Cook went supernova for Minnesota as he rushed for two TDs and 206 yards on 22 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Cook's 70-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.

Chicago came within a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 24-17 loss. A silver lining for the Bears was the play of QB Nick Foles, who passed for two TDs and 335 yards on 52 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Foles this season.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Vikings going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 5-3 all in all.

Minnesota's victory brought them up to 3-5 while Chicago's defeat pulled them down to 5-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota enters the matchup with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. As for the Bears, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 16 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Minnesota both have five wins in their last ten games.