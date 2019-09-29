Bears vs. Vikings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Bears vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Chicago 2-1-0; Minnesota 2-1-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Chicago is heading back home. Get ready for an NFC North battle as Chicago and Minnesota will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Bears strolled past Washington with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 31-15. Chicago's WR Taylor Gabriel was one of the most active players for the squad as he caught six passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Gabriel didn't help his team much against Denver two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
As for Minnesota, they had a rough outing against Green Bay, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Minnesota enjoyed a cozy 34-14 win over Oakland.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago has yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. But the Vikings enter the contest with 7 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $118.80
Odds
The Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Vikings.
Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 38
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Minnesota 10
- Nov 18, 2018 - Chicago 25 vs. Minnesota 20
- Dec 31, 2017 - Minnesota 23 vs. Chicago 10
- Oct 09, 2017 - Minnesota 20 vs. Chicago 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Minnesota 38 vs. Chicago 10
- Oct 31, 2016 - Chicago 20 vs. Minnesota 10
- Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 38 vs. Chicago 17
- Nov 01, 2015 - Minnesota 23 vs. Chicago 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football live blog
Here's who you should start in Week 4 of the fantasy season
-
Brown's grievance unresolved until 2020
Brown is unlikely to latch on with another team this season, according to people around the...
-
How NFL plans to overhaul instant replay
The league has been studying its planned process change for months
-
Gruden, Redskins likely nearing split
Gruden appears to be nearing the end of his tenure with Washington; will his next stop be Las...
-
Redshirt year believed best for Haskins
The Redskins are 0-3 and don't appear to have a bright 2019 ahead, but there's no reason to...
-
Jaguars turn down two firsts for Ramsey
Both the Jaguars and Ramsey are falling under scrutiny for their parts in the ongoing trade...
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too