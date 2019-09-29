Bears vs. Vikings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Chicago 2-1-0; Minnesota 2-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Chicago is heading back home. Get ready for an NFC North battle as Chicago and Minnesota will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Bears strolled past Washington with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 31-15. Chicago's WR Taylor Gabriel was one of the most active players for the squad as he caught six passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Gabriel didn't help his team much against Denver two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

As for Minnesota, they had a rough outing against Green Bay, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Minnesota enjoyed a cozy 34-14 win over Oakland.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago has yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. But the Vikings enter the contest with 7 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $118.80

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Vikings.

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.