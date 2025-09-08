Skip to Main Content
Bears vs. Vikings live updates: Score, highlights as Caleb Williams off to fast start on Monday Night Football

NFC North rivals battle as Ben Johnson era begins in Chicago

Welcome to our coverage of Monday night's Week 1 showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in a matchup of NFC North rivals.

Both teams have relatively lofty expectations this year after having extremely busy offseasons. This is the head coaching debut for Chicago's Ben Johnson, who, among other things, has been tasked with getting the most out of 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Chicago gave Williams several new weapons this offseason, including Colston Loveland, the first tight end selected in this year's draft.

The Vikings, fresh off a 14-3 regular season, invested in the trenches during free agency when they acquired defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave and offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly. All eyes, however, will be on the quarterback position with J.J. McCarthy making his first career start after an injury sidelined him for the entire 2024 season. Expect McCarthy to look early and often to Justin Jefferson, the NFL's leading receiver since the start of the 2020 season. 

Which team will come out on top?

To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening. 

Where to watch Bears vs. Vikings live

Date: Monday, Sept. 8 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago) 
TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free) 
Odds: Vikings -1.5 OU 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook

That was a nice statement start for Caleb Williams: I'm the first-round quarterback here. Perfect blend of his off-script athleticism and Ben Johnson's space-opening designs. Couldn't have been much better for Chicago.

Cody Benjamin
September 9, 2025, 12:32 AM
Sep. 08, 2025, 8:32 pm EDT
 
Caleb Williams gives the Bears an early lead

Mid 1Q: Bears 7, Vikings 0

Caleb Williams' first drive of the 2025 season ends with his first career touchdown run. Williams bought time on the play before he sped to the end zone for a nine-yard score. 

Williams was a perfect 6 of 6 on the drive for 51 yards. He completed passes to five teammates that included an impressive, 17-yard grab by Rome Odunze on the near sideline. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 9, 2025, 12:31 AM
Sep. 08, 2025, 8:31 pm EDT
 
J.J. McCarthy's first drive ends with a punt

J.J. McCarthy's first NFL drive was a three and out that included a sack by Gervon Dexter Sr. on second down. McCarthy did complete his first NFL pass, a short, five-yarder to Josh Oliver. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 9, 2025, 12:21 AM
Sep. 08, 2025, 8:21 pm EDT
 
Soldier Field in questionable condition for 'MNF'?

This isn't necessarily a surprise coming from the Bears' aging stadium, but ...

Cody Benjamin
September 8, 2025, 11:08 PM
Sep. 08, 2025, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Caleb Williams reps Bears legend on way into stadium
Cody Benjamin
September 8, 2025, 11:06 PM
Sep. 08, 2025, 7:06 pm EDT
 
Vikings inactives: Minnesota missing star safety

Here's a complete look at the Vikings' inactives for their prime-time opener:

  • QB Max Brosmer
  • RB Zavier Scott
  • OT Christian Darrisaw
  • OG Joe Huber
  • DL Elijah Williams
  • S Harrison Smith

The biggest absentee is easily Smith, the six-time Pro Bowler who's been sidelined with an undisclosed personal illness. Theo Jackson will be tasked with stepping up on the back end of Brian Flores' defense alongside captain Josh Metellus. Also glaringly absent is Darrisaw, the former first-rounder at left tackle. J.J. McCarthy's blind side will likely be protected by Justin Skule.

Cody Benjamin
September 8, 2025, 11:02 PM
Sep. 08, 2025, 7:02 pm EDT
 
Bears inactives: Chicago missing top two CBs

Big news on the injury front, as the Bears will be without both Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in the secondary against Minnesota. Here's a full list of Chicago's inactives for "Monday Night Football":

  • QB Case Keenum
  • RB Roschon Johnson
  • OL Kiran Amegadjie
  • DL Shemar Turner
  • LB T.J. Edwards
  • CB Jaylon Johnson
  • CB Kyler Gordon

Former Dallas Cowboys prospect Nahshon Wright is a name to watch at corner for the Bears in place of the absentees.

Cody Benjamin
September 8, 2025, 10:56 PM
Sep. 08, 2025, 6:56 pm EDT
