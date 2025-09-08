NFL Week 1 concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. J.J. McCarthy will make his regular season debut after missing last year due to injury, and he'll see a member of his draft class on the other side of the field in Caleb Williams. NFL prop bettors will likely target the two young quarterbacks with NFL prop picks, in addition to proven playmakers like Justin Jefferson, D.J. Moore and Aaron Jones. Jefferson, who torched the Bears earlier in his career, has been contained in recent matchups which could influence MNF prop picks. He dealt with a hamstring injury in the preseason, but is not on the injury report for Monday.

The two-time All-Pro has been held under 75 receiving yards in three straight games versus Chicago as Jefferson has an SNF prop total of 77.5 receiving yards. Both the Over and Under would return -112, per the latest NFL prop odds, as his early chemistry with McCarthy will be a focal point. You certainly want to end your Week 1 NFL betting on a winning note, so having the right NFL props advice is paramount. Before betting any Vikings vs. Bears props for Monday Night Football, you need to see the Bears vs. Vikings prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Top NFL player prop bets for Bears vs. Vikings

After analyzing the Vikings vs. Bears props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Bears QB Williams goes Under 214.5 passing yards (-112 at FanDuel). Primetime games like what he'll see on Sunday night weren't too favorable to Williams as a rookie. He lost all three he played in, had one total passing score across them, was sacked an average of 5.3 times and, most relevant to this NFL prop, Williams failed to reach even 200 passing yards in any of the three.

One of those games came against the Vikings in Week 15 as Williams finished with just 191 yards through the air. Minnesota terrorized quarterbacks a year ago as it led the NFL with 24 defensive interceptions, held opposing QBs to the second-lowest passer rating (82.4) and racked up the fourth-most sacks (49). Given Minnesota's prowess in defending the pass, and Williams' primetime struggles, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model forecasts him to finish with just 171 passing yards, making Under 214.5 a 4.5-star NFL prop.

