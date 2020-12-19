The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears will face off in an NFC North clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams are 6-7; Minnesota is 3-4 at home, while Chicago is 3-3 on the road. The Vikings won the first meeting of the season in Week 10, 19-13.

What you need to know about the Vikings

The Vikings lost to Tampa Bay this past Sunday, 26-14. It was just the second loss in the last seven games for Minnesota. Dan Bailey missed three field goals and an extra point attempt. Kirk Cousins was sacked six times and lost a fumble that snuffed out any chances of a Vikings comeback. Cousins had thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in three consecutive games. The streak ended in Tampa Bay as he finished 24 of 37 for 225 yards and one TD,

Dalvin Cook had 110 scrimmage yards (102 rushing) and a rushing TD last week. He has eight games with 100-plus scrimmage yards, tied for the most in the NFL in 2020. Cook leads the league in scrimmage yards (career-high 1,674) and ranks second in scrimmage TDs (career-high 15). Adam Thielen has a career-high 12 receiving TDs in 2020, third most in the NFL. He had two TDs in the Week 10 meeting. Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 135 yards in Week 10 vs. the Bears. He can become the first rookie wide receiver since 2016 with 70-plus receptions and 1,000-plus yards.

What you need to know about the Bears

Meanwhile, the Bears demolished the Houston Texans this past Sunday, 36-7, snapping a six-game losing streak. David Montgomery had a career-high 155 scrimmage yards (113 rushing), including an 80-yard TD run. He has 100-plus scrimmage yards in four of his past five games. Montgomery is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 110-plus scrimmage yards and a TD. He rushed for 113 yards and a TD in the last meeting with Minnesota. Montgomery is one of three NFC running backs with 700-plus rushing yards (760) and 300-plus receiving yards (333) this season.

Mitchell Trubisky has won his last four matchups with Minnesota. He has three-plus TD passes in two of three road games this season. Allen Robinson led the team with nine receptions for 123 yards and a TD catch last week, his 15th-career 100-yard game. He has 86 receptions and 1,027 yards this season, his third career season with 80 catches and 1,000 yards. Robinson has nine games with six-plus receptions in 2020, tied for fourth most in the NFL. Khalil Mack is one of two players with seven-plus sacks in each of the past six seasons.

