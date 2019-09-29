Bears vs. Vikings odds, line: NFL Week 4 picks, predictions from top expert who's 25-6 on Minnesota games

Defense will be the theme on Sunday when two of the stingiest teams in the NFL, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, collide at Soldier Field. One season after leading the league in several categories, including scoring defense (17.7 points per game), the Khalil Mack-led Bears (2-1) remain an elite defensive unit. Chicago is allowing just 13.0 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Vikings (2-1) are giving up just 15.7 points per game, tied for fifth in the league entering Week 4. They've also forced six turnovers, which is tied for sixth. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Chicago is a one-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds after the line opened at a field goal, while the over-under for total points scored is 38. Before you make any Vikings vs. Bears picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 211-161 on against-the-spread picks, returning $3,275 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And no one knows the Vikings like White. He has hit an amazing 25 of his last 31 against the spread picks involving Minnesota. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Bears vs. Vikings on Sunday. He's sharing his strong pick only at SportsLine.

White has taken into account that Chicago's offense took a big step in Monday's win over the Redskins. After not passing for a touchdown in the first two games, Trubisky connected with Taylor Gabriel on three touchdown passes in the second quarter. The Bears' 31 points were more than they had over the first two weeks combined (19).

In addition, White has factored in that Chicago has dominated Minnesota at Soldier Field. The Bears have won 15 of the last 18 meetings between the teams in Chicago. The average score in those contests has been 26-18.

Even so, Chicago is no guarantee to cover the Bears vs. Vikings spread on Sunday afternoon.

That's because Minnesota's Dalvin Cook has arguably been the top running back in the NFL through three weeks. After two injury-plagued seasons, Cook has gashed defenses for 125.0 rushing yards per game and 6.6 yards per rush in three games. He leads the league in both categories. In addition, he's scored four rushing touchdowns.

The Vikings also will be facing a Chicago offense that has had difficulties moving the ball. Through three games, the Bears are averaging just 275.0 yards of total offense, the fourth-worst mark in the league. Last week, Chicago managed just 298 yards against a Washington defense that's the seventh worst in the NFL.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Vikings vs. Bears? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Bears spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL expert who's 25-6 on picks involving Minnesota.