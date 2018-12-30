Bears vs. Vikings odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 16-3 on Minnesota games

The Minnesota Vikings look to continue their late-season surge when they host the Chicago Bears with a playoff berth on the line. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Minnesota (8-6-1) will clinch a wild-card spot with a victory or an Eagles' loss at Washington. Meanwhile, Chicago (11-4) is gunning for the No. 2 NFC seed, but will need to win and have the Rams lose to the 49ers as double-digit favorites. Bookmakers list Minnesota as a six-point favorite after the line opened at 6.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40.5 in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds. There's a risk the Bears could rest starters in-game as they scoreboard-watch the Rams' game, so before you make any Bears vs. Vikings picks, see what SportsLine's Larry Hartstein has to say.

SportsLine's senior analyst, Hartstein knows Mike Zimmer's tendencies and has a better feel for the Vikings than anyone on the planet. All-time, he's a stunning 16-3 on spread picks for or against Minnesota, including nailing the Vikings (-6) at Detroit last week.

"The Vikings' defense is nearly back at full strength and I expect them to throttle Detroit like they did the first time, when they sacked Matthew Stafford 10 times," Hartstein wrote before Minnesota pummeled the Lions 27-9, racking up eight QB hits and 12 tackles for loss. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Hartstein knows that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is thriving under new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, throwing five touchdowns against one interception the last two weeks while completing 71.4 percent of his throws. In convincing wins over Miami and Detroit, Cousins didn't force the ball. Instead, he knows Stefanski will stay committed to the run and it has taken the pressure off the passing game.

Running back Dalvin Cook is as healthy as he's been all year. Since the coordinator change, Cook has exploded for 271 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns. And when Minnesota has been favored this season, the Vikings have delivered for backers, going 6-2-1 against the spread.

But just because the Vikings have rediscovered their running game and have everything on the line doesn't mean they'll cover a sizable spread against the red-hot Bears, who have won eight of nine.

Chicago beat the Vikings 25-20 at Soldier Field in Week 11, forcing three turnovers and registering 10 tackles for loss. The Bears lead the NFL with 36 takeaways and rank third in points allowed at 18.2 per game.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has come back strong from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss Weeks 12 and 13. Over his past two games, Trubisky is 45 of 57 for 481 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. The Bears have covered eight of their past nine and, at 11-4 against the spread are the NFL's best covering team.

