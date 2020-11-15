The Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle on Monday Night Football. Soldier Field plays host to the matchup, with the Bears, boasting a 5-4 record, in search of a win to stop a three-game losing skid. In contrast, Minnesota is coming off back-to-back wins to improve to 3-5. This is the first matchup between the teams in 2020, with a rematch scheduled for Week 15 in Minneapolis.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Minnesota as a three-point road favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds. Before making your Vikings vs. Bears picks, you need to check out the latest Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bears vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -2.5

Bears vs. Vikings over-under: 43.5 points

Bears vs. Vikings money line: Vikings -175, Bears +155

MINN: Vikings are 5-3 against the spread in 2020

CHI: Under has hit in six of nine Bears games

Latest Odds: Bears +3 Bet Now

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings have advantages on both sides of the ball. Minnesota is a dynamic rushing team, ranking third in the league at 160.4 rushing yards per game, and the Vikings are above-average in both total offense (382.0 yards per game) and scoring offense (27.1 points per game). Dalvin Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL, leading the league in rushing entering the week, while Kirk Cousins has a top-flight pass-catcher in Adam Thielen.

Defensively, Minnesota can take solace in the fact that it is facing a shaky Bears offense. Chicago ranks as a bottom-five team in scoring (19.8 points per game) and total offense (317.8 yards per game), and the Bears are the league's worst rushing team this season, averaging just 82.3 yards per game with only two rushing touchdowns.

Chicago running back David Montgomery (concussion) will sit out, possibly making Minnesota's defensive job ever easier.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's defense is elite, with top-flight contributors at all levels. Khalil Mack is one of the NFL's best defensive players, ranking near the top of the league in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (12) in 2020. Roquan Smith leads the NFL in solo tackles (62) while ranking in the top four in total tackles (82) and tackles for loss (12). As a full unit, the Bears are balanced and effective, giving up just 335.1 total yards per game.

Chicago is No. 2 in the league in completion percentage allowed (60.2 percent) and passing touchdowns allowed (10), with top-four marks in yards allowed per attempt (6.7) and quarterback rating allowed. All told, the Bears are giving up just 21.1 points per game and could hold the Vikings to a manageable number of points.

