The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back after seeing their win streak snapped, and they'll host the Chicago Bears to wrap up the Week 12 NFL schedule on Monday Night Football. The Vikings (6-5) had won five straight games, but the Broncos ended that with their 21-20 home victory last week. Denver scored the winning touchdown with just over one minute left. The Bears (3-8) blew a 12-point lead in the final five minutes of a 31-26 loss to the Lions in Detroit. The Vikings won this season's first meeting, 19-13 in Chicago in Week 6, their fifth straight victory in the rivalry.

Bears vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -3

Bears vs. Vikings over/under: 44 points

Bears vs. Vikings money line: Chicago +127, Minnesota -151

CHI: Bears are 9-14-1 ATS as underdogs since 2022

MIN: Vikings are 6-9 ATS in their past 15 games at home

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is 7-3-1 against the spread this season and quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been a revelation since joining the team via trade and taking over for injured Kirk Cousins. Dobbs has thrown for 647 yards and four touchdowns while being intercepted just once in three starts. He also has 131 rushing yards and has a rushing TD in each game. There is at least a chance Justin Jefferson (571 yards in five games) could return from injury, but tight end T.J. Hockenson has been filling in with aplomb.

Hockenson is fifth in the NFL with 75 receptions and leads all tight ends with 736 yards. The Bears have lost 12 consecutive division games (2-12 ATS) and five of those are against the Vikings (4-1 ATS). Minnesota's defense is allowing just 18.5 points, as the Vikings have gone 6-2 over the past eight games. The unit allows 94 rushing yards per game (seventh in NFL), so they should neutralize Chicago's strength. Danielle Hunter is second in the league with 12 sacks.

Why the Bears can cover

Monday Night Football has been a low-scoring affair this season, with 12 of the 13 games going under the total. Chicago is 4-6-2 ATS this season, but are 3-3 ATS on the road. They will be eager to rebound from the blown game in Detroit, when Justin Fields ran for 104 yards and D.J. Moore had seven catches for 96 yards. The Bears have the fourth-best rushing offense in the NFL (139.5 yards per game) and Moore is eighth in receiving yards with 889.

Fields has 1,370 passing yards with 12 TDs and has rushed for 341 and one score. He can hit Moore deep, as he is third in the NFL with six TDs over 20 air yards despite missing four games. Moore's six TDs have all come in Fields starts. Tight end Cole Kmet (49 receptions, five TDs) also has thrived despite the team's QB issues. The Bears defense allows 3.4 yards per rush, best in the NFL, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has two of the team's nine interceptions.

