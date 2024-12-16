The Chicago Bears (4-9) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) in an NFC North battle in the first of a two-game Monday Night Football slate. The Bears have lost seven straight games and enter MNF in a slump. Last week, the San Francisco 49ers blew out Chicago, 38-13. Meanwhile, Minnesota is on a six-game win streak. In Week 14, the Vikings torched the Atlanta Falcons, 42-21. The Vikings won, 30-27, at Chicago three weeks ago.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 7-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before locking in any Bears vs. Vikings picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model, as well as everything else that SportsLine has to help you crush your Monday Night Football picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bears vs. Vikings 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -7

Bears vs. Vikings over/under: 44 points

Bears vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -338, Chicago +266

CHI: Bears are 6-5-2 against the spread this season

MIN: Vikings are 8-4 against the spread this season

Bears vs. Vikings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bears vs. Vikings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Sam Darnold is sixth in the league in passing yards (3,299) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (28). He's thrown for 220-plus yards and at least two passing scores in four straight games. In the win over the Falcons, Darnold went 22-of-28 for 347 yards and five passing scores.

Receiver Justin Jefferson is the top weapon in the passing game. The LSU product is tied for ninth in receptions (75), second in receiving yards (1,170) and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (7). In Week 14, Jefferson had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. This was his fourth game with 100-plus yards this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bears can cover

Receiver DJ Moore has the ability to win on all three levels of the field and be dynamic with the ball in his hands. Moore leads the team in receptions (68), receiving yards (712) and touchdowns (5). The 27-year-old has eclipsed 50-plus yards in three of his last four games.

Quarterback Caleb Williams heads into the Monday Night Football doubleheader having thrown for 2,746 yards with 16 passing touchdowns. The USC product has five games this season with at least 200 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bears vs. Vikings picks

The model is going Under the total and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Vikings vs. Bears on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Bears spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.