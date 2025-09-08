The Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football to close out Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy were both first-round picks last season. Williams will be making his first start with Ben Johnson calling plays as Chicago's new head coach, while McCarthy will be making his first start altogether after suffering a torn meniscus last preseason. The latest NFL odds for Bears vs. Vikings list Williams' over/under for passing yards at 219.5, while McCarthy's is 223.5, but there are also alternate NFL player props you can play to enhance your payout or take out some of the risk.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best NFL player prop longshots for Bears vs. Vikings:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, 100+ receiving yards (+194)

Jefferson has been in the NFL for five years and has been first or second-team All-Pro in four seasons, and the one year he didn't earn those accolades, he missed seven games with an ankle injury. He's averaged 96.5 yards per game for his career and has 34 career 100-yard games in 77 regular-season contests. Four of those have come against the Bears, and he figures to be a security blanket in McCarthy's first start. His over/under for total receiving yards is 77.5 yards, but we're projecting 100 yards on average, and you can find him priced at +194 to record 100 or more receiving yards at FanDuel, where you can also get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Caleb Williams, Bears, 30+ rushing yards (+165)

How Williams looks in Johnson's scheme will be a point of emphasis in Week 1, but when things break down, he's proven to be capable of making plays with his legs, and that's something he'll need to overcome the inevitable growing pains. He rushed for 30 yards or more in nine games as a rookie and rushed for 489 yards on 81 attempts for the season. His over/under for rushing yards is 22.5 yards, but the model projects 30 yards on average, so you can squeeze out some extra value from this alt line at bet365.

Roschon Johnson, Bears, two or more touchdowns (+2200)

Keep an eye on his availability (foot), but there's a high likelihood that Johnson dominates Chicago's rush opportunities inside the 5-yard line if he's in the lineup. He scored six times on 55 carries last season, and 10 of those touches (as well as all six scores) came from inside the 10. A revamped interior offensive line, the new offensive scheme, and the additions of Colston Loveland and Luther Burden should all stand to create more goal-to-go situations and opportunities for Johnson to vulture touchdowns. Once again, bet365 has the best price here.

