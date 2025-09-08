NFC North rivals will square off on Monday Night Football as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings to conclude the Week 1 NFL schedule. The Bears ended last season at the bottom of the division with a 5-12 record, while the Vikings finished 14-3. Minnesota has also won seven of the last eight head-to-head matchups against Chicago, including both meetings last season. Harrison Smith (illness) has been ruled out for Minnesota.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Bears odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before locking in any Bears vs. Vikings picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bears vs. Vikings. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Bears:

Vikings vs. Bears spread Minnesota -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vikings vs. Bears over/under 43.5 points Vikings vs. Bears money line Minnesota -118, Chicago -101

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings went 11-6-0 ATS in 2024, covering in four of their last five regular-season matchups. That included a 30-12 win at home against the Bears where Minnesota was the 7-point betting favorite. Minnesota was also a good road team last year, going 6-2-0 away from home including a 30-27 overtime win at Soldier Field in Week 12.

J.J. McCarthy will finally get his first regular-season start after his entire rookie campaign was delayed due to injury. He will be dealing with a depleted receiving corps in Week 1 -- Justin Jefferson isn't 100% healthy and Jordan Addison is suspended -- which could force him to hand the ball off quite a bit to Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason. The Bears defense gave up the fifth-most rushing yards per game last season (136.3).

Why the Bears can cover

New head coach Ben Johnson will make his highly-anticipated debut on Monday Night Football, and his presence has given fans hope Chicago can start the season off with an upset win. The Bears were 8-7-2 ATS last season, but did keep the Vikings from covering the spread in Week 12.

Chicago beefed up its offensive line in the offseason, which should give Caleb Williams more room to work at home in Week 1. The defense held the opposition to 217.9 receiving yards per game in 2024 and is expected to put a lot of pressure on McCarthy, especially since the young QB didn't get much gametime in during the preseason.

How to make Bears vs. Vikings picks

