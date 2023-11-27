Joshua Dobbs suffered his first loss as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings last week in a closely contested bout with the Denver Broncos. Dobbs and the Vikings will try to bounce back when they visit Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Dobbs has thrown for more than 220 yards in his last two starts, but should you consider including him in Monday Night Football NFL player props? According to the latest Vikings vs. Bears NFL props, Dobbs' over/under for total passing yards is 230.5.

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison hasn't performed as many expected him to entering the season, as he's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. Should you fade Mattison when making Monday Night Football NFL prop bets considering Chicago's defense is giving up just 79.5 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL? Before locking in any NFL props for Monday Night Football in Week 12 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Bears vs. Vikings NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 489 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Vikings vs. Bears prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Chicago vs. Minnesota here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Bears vs. Vikings

After analyzing Bears vs. Vikings and examining the dozens of NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Bears quarterback Justin Fields goes over 51.5 rushing yards. Fields returned from his four-game absence with a thumb injury in Week 11. In Chicago's 31-25 loss at Detroit, Fields was 16-of-23 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown. He was also effective with his legs, recording 18 carries for 104 yards.

Fields is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and has finished with double-digit carries in three of his last five outings. Chicago's offense is more effective when he runs the ball and it appeared the Bears made it an emphasis last week against the Lions with Fields logging 18 rushing attempts. That increased usage is a key reason why the model is projecting Fields to record 86.5 rushing yards on Monday night, safely placing him above the current prop total of 51.5. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Minnesota vs. Chicago

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 11 other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Vikings vs. Bears prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Bears vs. Vikings prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Vikings vs. Bears props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 489 top-rated picks this season.