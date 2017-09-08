Bears waive Ka'Deem Carey and Connor Shaw

Ka'Deem Carey and Connor Shaw are on the search for new NFL teams.

On Friday the Chicago Bears announced they waived both players off injured reserve.

A fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2014, Carey had a solid preseason before he had to undergo wrist surgery. In three seasons with the organization he rushed for 443 yards on 111 carries and score two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 131 yards with one receiving touchdown.

Shaw joined the team last offseason and broke his leg in the third preseason game of 2016. After spending the entire year on injured reserve he was brought back by the organization this offseason. He suffered a hamstring injury in the final preseason game before he was placed on IR.