Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas on Monday, according to KXII. Moore, 27, was arrested on drug and weapon charges. Records obtained by KXII show that Moore posted a $5,000 bond and was released from Cooke County Jail on Monday.

Moore signed a one-year deal with Chicago back on April 21. The former seventh-round pick originally came into the league as a draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks, where he'd play the first four years of his career. In March of 2021, he signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Panthers, but was released later that September. From there, he bounced around the league, making stops with the Raiders, Broncos, and Packers.

In 50 career regular-season games over five years, Moore has totaled 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.

This isn't the first time a player on the Bears roster has run into trouble with the law this offseason. Back on April 24, fellow receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving on a suspended license. Linebacker Matt Adams was also arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge on June 23.