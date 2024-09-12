The Chicago Bears' offensive performance in Week 1 wasn't as explosive as the team had hoped, and now their wide receiver room is dealing with injuries. Rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze is dealing with an MCL sprain suffered in the opener, and his status for Week 2 is very much in question. On Monday, he had an MRI on his knee, which showed no major damage.

"I've never had anything like that before," Odunze said Wednesday, via WGN9 in Chicago. "Anything that pertains to the knee, you want to make sure you have a complete diagnosis of and it's in the right spot. The news that I got was definitely a blessing."

According to multiple reports, Odunze is considered "week-to-week." He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, as his status for Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans is very much up in the air.

"We're in a good spot, it's nothing serious," Eberflus said Wednesday, via 670 The Score.

The head coach believes the injury occurred while the 22-year-old was blocking.

If Odunze is sidelined for some time, wide receivers DeAndre Carter and Tyler Scott will be two options to fill that gap.

Odunze had one catch for 11 yards on four targets during the team's 24-17 win.

Keenan Allen, who also hasn't practiced Wednesday or Thursday to rest a sore heel, and DJ Moore both left the game and went into the medical tent during the Week 1 matchup, but they were able to return to complete the game.

Eberflus said he is not worried about the status of his other star wide receivers, saying, "The only real concern we have is Rome."

The Bears had fewer total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, yards per play and first downs than the Titans, but still managed to pull off the win. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had just 93 yards, going 14 of 29 with no touchdowns and no interceptions. D'Andre Swift led the team in rushing with 30 yards on 10 carries and D.J. Moore had 36 receiving yards on five receptions, the most of any Bear yesterday.