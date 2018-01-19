Belichick gave exactly as much information about Tom Brady's injury as you'd think
Belichick was predictably mum in regards to Brady's status
Bill Belichick plays things closer to the vest than just about any coach in the NFL. Unless you're asking him about the intricacies of special teams or, like, college lacrosse, Belichick is probably not going to give you anything resembling a straight answer to any question you ask of him.
So it should come as no surprise that when he was asked about Tom Brady's thumb injury during his Friday press conference, Belichick did not give anything away easily. What's the story with Brady's injury?
Oh thanks, Bill. That helps a lot. Will his injury affect the game-plan?
Well gee, that makes sense. Do you anticipate that Brady will be a game-time decision on Sunday?
Oh, is it Friday? I was not aware. Anyway, do you regret trading your backup quarterback now that your starter is injured a few days before the AFC title game?
Well, that was a predictable response.
