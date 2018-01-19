Belichick gave exactly as much information about Tom Brady's injury as you'd think

Remember: You can stream the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars live right here on CBSSports.com.

Bill Belichick plays things closer to the vest than just about any coach in the NFL. Unless you're asking him about the intricacies of special teams or, like, college lacrosse, Belichick is probably not going to give you anything resembling a straight answer to any question you ask of him.

So it should come as no surprise that when he was asked about Tom Brady's thumb injury during his Friday press conference, Belichick did not give anything away easily. What's the story with Brady's injury?

"You'll have to check the injury report. I don't know if they put that on there or not" https://t.co/q6Iykk51eD — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 19, 2018

Oh thanks, Bill. That helps a lot. Will his injury affect the game-plan?

How will Brady’s injury impact the game-planning process?



BB: “I don’t know.” — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 19, 2018

Well gee, that makes sense. Do you anticipate that Brady will be a game-time decision on Sunday?

Asked if Tom Brady could be a game-time decision, Patriots coach Bill Belichick responds: "Today is Friday." And he's not lying. It is Friday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 19, 2018

Oh, is it Friday? I was not aware. Anyway, do you regret trading your backup quarterback now that your starter is injured a few days before the AFC title game?

Does Belichick regret trading Jimmy Garoppolo now that Brady is injured?



“We’re getting ready for Jacksonville.” — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 19, 2018

Well, that was a predictable response.