Belichick gave exactly as much information about Tom Brady's injury as you'd think

Belichick was predictably mum in regards to Brady's status

Remember: You can stream the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars live right here on CBSSports.com.

Bill Belichick plays things closer to the vest than just about any coach in the NFL. Unless you're asking him about the intricacies of special teams or, like, college lacrosse, Belichick is probably not going to give you anything resembling a straight answer to any question you ask of him. 

So it should come as no surprise that when he was asked about Tom Brady's thumb injury during his Friday press conference, Belichick did not give anything away easily. What's the story with Brady's injury?

Oh thanks, Bill. That helps a lot. Will his injury affect the game-plan?

Well gee, that makes sense. Do you anticipate that Brady will be a game-time decision on Sunday?

Oh, is it Friday? I was not aware. Anyway, do you regret trading your backup quarterback now that your starter is injured a few days before the AFC title game?

Well, that was a predictable response. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories