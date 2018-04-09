Belichick reportedly 'chastised' Gronk over Tom Brady diet in front of Patriots teammates

Things have not been calm, cool and collected with the Patriots for quite some time and the latest report out of Foxborough won't help matters, as it's now being reported that "early" in the 2017 season, Bill Belichick "chastised" Rob Gronkowski for using Tom Brady's diet and exercise in his daily routine.

That's according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, who reports that Belichick made a public point of noting Gronk's allegiance to Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero and the TB12 method at one point last year.

From Guregian's article:

At one point early last season, the Hoodie chastised Gronk in front of the players for being a TB12 client, according to a source. So maybe that was Belichick's not-so-subtle way of trying to keep everyone from jumping ship on the team's training staff.

Guregian also reports that Gronkowski is about as lean as he's ever been, checking in at about 260 pounds. Gronk typically plays at around 265 pounds, although he will apparently get back up to that weight by the time training camp rolls around.

The All-World tight end has battled injuries for a long time, dating back to his college days at Arizona, and apparently sees Brady's diet as a gateway to better health in both the short- and long-term. Gronk praised Brady's diet last offseason, noting how "pliable" Brady was.

"Just looking at Tom, seeing what he does every day, what he eats, talking to him, personally one-on-one, just learning about the body with him, just seeing how flexible he is, how pliable he is, how loose he is all the time, every day and ready to go," Gronkowski said. "I just felt like it was the time in my career where I needed to devote myself at all levels."

Gronk tried out the diet last year, noting that it's easy to enjoy the TB12 method when the meals are already prepared for him. He did decline to give up the booze during the diet, however.

The tight end would give up coffee and booze as the season approached and drew a ton of praise from Brady over his dietary decisions.

"You know, I'm really proud of him," Brady said. "I've seen him grow up, you know? He was so young when he got to our team and now he's one of the older players. And he experienced some really tough things over the course of his career, and I think sometimes when you do that you correlate football with pain."

Tensions between Belichick and Brady reportedly popped up during the season last year, with some of them directly related to Brady's trainer.

Could the tensions have been amplified by Belichick's decision to call out Gronk over the diet? It's entirely possible, especially if it was a public move in front of the entire team. That's not an uncommon tactic by a football coach, but it could be perceived as unpopular with his quarterback.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston believes the reason for Gronk's "irritation" most of last year was Belichick calling him out for "performing poorly" and "derisively" calling him out for the diet.

Source told me that, During camp, when Gronk was performing poorly, he was called out in front of team for being ineffective. Change in regimen was derisively referred to as the reason. This was big part of Gronk's irritation that lasted all year. https://t.co/xl9YzZqmf2 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) April 9, 2018

It's sort of like that Johnny Foxborough move Belichick has used on Brady, except it wasn't taken very well by the tight end.

Gronkowski would go on to have one of his best seasons as a pro, catching 69 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just 14 games. He missed one game because of injury and one game because of a suspension. He also stayed healthy throughout the postseason, only missing a half of the AFC Championship Game after suffering a concussion in a win against the Jaguars. During the early part of the third quarter of the Super Bowl, Gronkowski appeared to absolutely take over against the Eagles, and it looked like he was going to help Brady and Belichick win a sixth Super Bowl.

It's not as if Belichick hates the diet, either, especially considering how it's helped Brady extend his career, but as Curran notes, it does create awkward situations within the structure of the team and the training staff. Belichick's guys that he hired don't want every single player going over to Brady's diet, but when the two biggest stars on the team are diving head first into the diet and succeeding on the field with the diet, it can certainly cause other people on the roster to migrate toward TB12.

All of it is just creates an extremely bizarre and awkward situation, which may very well explain part of the reason why Gronk is being flaky about his return to New England.