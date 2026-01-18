With Bo Nix having suffered a season-ending broken bone in his ankle on the penultimate play of their Divisional Round playoff victory, the Denver Broncos are adding a familiar face to the quarterback mix. Journeyman quarterback Ben DiNucci is joining the Broncos practice squad, per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

DiNucci, 29, confirmed the news on social media.

A member of Denver's practice squad in 2023, DiNucci never played for the team. He has since spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons over the last few years but not taken the field since 2020 when he played in three games for the Dallas Cowboys.

DiNucci went 21 of 40 for 180 yards, taking four sacks and losing two fumbles in his lone career NFL start.

WIth Nix sidelined, the Broncos will be turning to Jarrett Stidham, who has not thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2023.

"I would say this, in fairness to what you've seen, which is very limited: He's ready," Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters when referring to Stidham stepping into the starting role. "He's ready. I said this at the beginning of the season: I feel like I've got a [No. 2 quarterback] that's capable of starting for a number of teams, and I know he feels the same way. Watch out. Just watch. He's experienced, he's played in games. They're different type players to some degree."

Sam Ehlinger, who has not appeared in a game since 2023 when he was with the Indianapolis Colts, will back up Stidham. Ehlinger has been with Denver since the start of the 2025 offseason.