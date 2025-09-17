As he prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys, Bears coach Ben Johnson is not worried about divulging information to Tom Brady during this week's meeting with Fox's broadcast crew.

After hosting Dallas this Sunday, the Bears will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 4. Brady, a Raiders minority owner, was seen wearing a headset while sitting in the Raiders coaches' booth during a Week 2 loss to the Chargers. Brady's presence in the coaches' booth raised concerns regarding a possible conflict of interest given Brady's role as a color analyst for Fox.

"I'm really not worried about it," Johnson said, per ESPN. "I mean, we change week to week in terms of what we do. Schematically, he's going to be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world is seeing right now.

"Personnel-wise, really the same thing," he continued. "It's not like I'm going to sit down with him and say, 'Hey, don't do this to Caleb Williams or you might get it!' Like, there's not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged. But I really don't think it's that big of a deal to be honest with you."

The NFL recently issued a statement clearing Brady of any wrongdoing during Monday night's game. The statement reiterated the fact that while Brady can remotely attend production meetings, he is not permitted to be at a team facility. He is, however, permitted to conduct off site interviews with players.

While the NFL has restricted Brady's access, there are still some teams that are not comfortable with the situation, especially teams that are facing the Raiders this season. Johnson, however, doesn't appear to be one of them.

"Man, I've been careful with everything I've said since the season started," Johnson said. "I've been in pure coachspeak mode since this season has started. So to me, it's just business as usual. I'm just fine. I like Tom, and we have a really good relationship."