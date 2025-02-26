There's a new level of excitement in Chicago, as the Bears landed the most coveted head coach of this past cycle in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The 38-year-old played a large part in the Lions' turnaround, as he created and maintained what was arguably the best offense in the NFL. The Bears are hoping he can do the same thing in Chicago with Caleb Williams.

During a recent appearance on "Pardon My Take," Johnson was asked a relatively morbid question if he would sacrifice one Bears fan's life for 10 Super Bowls. The first-year head coach said he would rather sacrifice one of his body parts. Barstool's Big Cat brought up the possibility of cutting off a pinkie finger, but Johnson went in an entirely different direction.

"Well I've got the three kids, my wife is already telling me what to do next," Johnson said. "So I guess you can go with the testicles."

For 10 Super Bowls, there are probably many head coaches who would pawn their family jewels as well. Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel even joked that he would cut off his penis for a Super Bowl win as a head coach, even though he already has three rings as a player.

The NFL Scouting Combine has been a good opportunity for Bears fans to learn more about their head coach. During his time as a coordinator, Johnson was seen as somewhat of a "mad scientist" with a deep bag of tricks who wasn't necessarily a "rah-rah guy" like his former boss, Dan Campbell. That's going to change now that he's a lead man.

"We're gonna flip that narrative, because I don't necessarily love it," Johnson told CBS Sports. "My job over the last few years was to be the best offensive coordinator that I could possibly be. That changes now that I'm the head coach, and that's going to be the whole vision of the entire unit and the entire team. I like to think of myself not as a mad scientist, but I'd like to think of myself as a darn good football coach. That's what I'm going to be moving forward, and I look forward to the challenge, which is defensive, special teams, offense all coming together and playing complimentary football."