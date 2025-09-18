If you practice how you play, then that might explain the Chicago Bears' start to the 2025 season. Coach Ben Johnson gave a pointed assessment of his team's practice habits on Wednesday.

Coming off an embarrassing 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, Johnson told reporters the Bears don't practice like a serious championship contender.

"I think our practice habits have yet to reflect a championship-caliber team," Johnson said.

That much was clear on the field in Week 2. The Lions outgained the Bears by 172 yards, and Chicago was minus-2 in the turnover department.

Coming from that Lions team, which completely reshaped its culture while Johnson was there as offensive coordinator, he is now trying to do the same with the Bears. Earlier in the week, Johnson issued a challenge to his players after noticing some lackluster effort away from the football in Sunday's loss.

"What these guys look like when the ball is not in their hands, it's a big deal for us," Johnson said on Monday. "There were some plays there yesterday where we weren't pleased with what they looked like on tape. We're gonna find out this week at practice who wants to practice hard and who wants to be a little more involved with the game plan going into Sunday."

Coming off last weekend's shellacking, Johnson added that he is less concerned with mastery of the scheme at this point and more concerned with how his team is playing.

"I think it starts with how we play, less so about the scheme or anything like that," Johnson said. "Our play style really needs to stand out in a more positive fashion going forward."

The Bears have the opportunity to take a step forward in that department with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town this weekend. Chicago is a very slight underdog as Johnson looks for the first win of his coaching tenure.