Ben Roethlisberger being evaluated for concussion after being hit in training camp practice
The Steelers quarterback might be in the concussion protocol after being hit in training camp
The absolute worst nightmare for any NFL team is a quarterback suffering an injury in practice. But a Super Bowl contender having its aging star quarterback suffer a concussion in the middle of a training camp practice? That's a totally different circle of hell that the Steelers might be dealing with.
According to Mike Tomlin, through the team, Roethlisberger is being "evaluated as part of the concussion protocol" after taking a hit during practice.
The immediate reaction here is: HOW??? How does Ben Roethlisberger, a future Hall of Fame quarterback who is probably wearing a red jersey in all of these practices, take a hit that would leave him concussed in the middle of training camp practice?
According to reports -- and photographs -- from on the scene, Roethlisberger took a big hit, had his head bounce off the ground and ended up laying on the field holding his head.
Roethlisberger later walked off the field on his own power, with his head down.
The real dagger here is there was significant buzz coming out of Pittsburgh that this was Roethlisberger's "best training camp" ever. The Steelers are very much in a make/break season, knowing good and well this is the final year, in all likelihood, that they have Ben, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell all together.
It's not all bad news, as Big Ben told teammate Maurkice Pouncey "he was fine," although Pouncey noted he saw Roethlisberger's head whip back.
Losing their starting quarterback to a concussion for any length of time would be a really big problem. Losing Ben to a concussion that he unnecessarily suffered in training camp.
Do not expect to see Roethlisberger on the field Thursday against the Packers, which was probably the plan anyway.
