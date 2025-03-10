The Pittsburgh Steelers made a huge splash when they acquired star wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday. The Steelers landed Metcalf in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and signed him to a five-year, $150 million contract extension.

Shortly after news of the Metcalf trade broke, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it clear he was certainly a fan of the move, and even joked about coming out of retirement.

"Coach T [Mike Tomlin], are you kidding me? DK Metcalf on one side, GP [George Pickens] on the other. Muth [Pat Freiermuth] working the middle. I might need to throw my hat in the ring," Roethlisberger said in an Instagram video while wearing a Steelers helmet. "If you're looking for a guy, I might still have a couple of throws in me."

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell also jokingly threw his hat in the ring for the vacant starting quarterback job.

"I got this," Boswell posted with a photo of him throwing a pass. "GP and DK down there somewhere."

Former Miami Dolphins signal caller Skylar Thompson is the only quarterback on the Steelers roster right now. Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen, who served as Pittsburgh's quarterbacks in 2024, are all hitting free agency.

Roethlisberger announced his retirement back in 2021 after playing all 18 of his NFL seasons with the Steelers. Since Roethlisberger left the gridiron, Pittsburgh has struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position. Kenny Pickett, Fields and Wilson have all spent time under center for the franchise.

With Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold also becoming free agents, the Steelers could be heavily scanning the quarterback market this offseason.