Ben Roethlisberger, who was not an active participant in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Friday and Saturday practices, practiced on Sunday and is expected to start Monday's home game against Washington, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Throughout the week, Roethlisberger's designation on the team's injury report has been NIR (non injury-related)/knee. Roethlisberger was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Steelers running back James Conner, who is eligible to come off of the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, is not expected to play against Washington, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Conner, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Nov. 28, did not play in Pittsburgh's Week 12 win over the Ravens. With Conner out, the Steelers' running game was paced by second-year running back Benny Snell, who rushed for 60 yards on 16 carries in Pittsburgh's 19-14 win. He also caught three passes for 33 yards while helping the Steelers improve to 11-0.

Conner may not be the only former Pro Bowler the Steelers won't have on Monday. On Sunday, the team announced that kicker Chris Boswell (hip) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. If Boswell can't go, the Steelers would turn to Matthew Wright, who came to Pittsburgh for a workout late last month. Wright, who was initially signed by the Steelers after going undrafted in 2019, made 77.4% of his kicks during his career at Central Florida.

The Steelers' offense, which is currently sixth in the NFL in scoring and in third down efficiency, will face a Washington defense that is seventh in the league in scoring, second in pass defense, and first in red zone efficiency. The Football Team boasts a formidable pass rush that has been led by Montez Sweat (six sacks, two forced fumbles), Ryan Kerrigan (5.5 sacks), Tim Settle (five sacks) and rookie Chase Young (4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles). Washington, which is currently third in the NFL in sacks, will try to break the Steelers' four-game streak of not allowing a sack of Roethlisberger, who has not been sacked since Pittsburgh's Week 8 win in Baltimore.

Washington (4-7) is also trying to keep pace with the Giants for first place in the NFC East. Pittsburgh is trying to stay ahead of the Chiefs in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed.