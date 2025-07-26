LATROBE, Pa. -- Steelers president Art Rooney Jr. announced the team's newest Hall of Honor members Saturday prior to Pittsburgh's training camp practice from Saint Vincent College.

Created in 2017, the Steelers Hall of Honor acknowledges former players, coaches and contributors who "were integral in sustaining the franchise's success." In order to be eligible for induction, former players need to have played at least three seasons for the team, have been retired for at least three years and possess "noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements."

There are now 57 members in the Steelers Hall of Honor. Each one has a plaque and steel football on display inside the team's Hall of Honor Museum, which opened its doors in 2022 and is located inside Acrisure Stadium.

Here's a look at the players who are part of this year's class, which will be formally inducted into the team's Hall of Honor on December 14.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB (2004-21)

The Steelers' career leader in just about every significant passing category, Roethlisberger was selected during his first year of eligibility. In addition to rewriting the Steelers' passing record book, Roethlisberger was instrumental in Pittsburgh's last three trips to the Super Bowl that included the team's two most Super Bowl wins.

From an NFL records standpoint, Roethlisberger is currently fifth all time in career passing yards, eighth in career touchdown passes and fifth in most career wins by a starting quarterback. His three games with at least 500 passing yards is the most all-time.

Roethlisberger's most memorable NFL moments include his touchdown-save tackle during the Steelers' successful 2005 playoff run and his game-winning touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII.

It's also worth noting that the Steelers' record-setting streak of 21 consecutive non-losing seasons began during Roethlisberger's rookie season. With Roethlisberger in two, Pittsburgh won eight division titles and made the playoffs 12 times while never having a season below .500.

Joey Porter, LB (1999-06)

Porter is synonymous with Pittsburgh's memorable 2005 playoff run that ended with the Steelers becoming the first sixth seed to win it all. Porter had three sacks during that postseason while helping the Steelers upset the AFC's No. 1-3 seeds en route to defeating the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

A four-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team, Porter racked up 60 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions during his eight years in Pittsburgh.

Maurkice Pouncey, C (2010-20)

Hall of Famer Joe Greene is the only Steelers player that has more Pro Bowl nods than Pouncey, who was a Pro Bowler during each of his nine healthy seasons. A four-time team captain, Pouncey enjoyed a decorated 11-year carer despite suffering two significant injuries during his first six years in Pittsburgh.

During his career, Pouncey blocked for four 1,000-yard rusher while helping the Steelers' offense become one of the NFL's top units during the mid-2010s. In addition to his Pro Bowl nods, Pouncey was also a two-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.