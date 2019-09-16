Ben Roethlisberger injured: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers teammates rally support, Mason Rudolph says he's ready

Ben Roethlisberger's 2019 season officially and abruptly ended on Monday, when Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement detailing the quarterback's elbow injury will require surgery and that he will be placed on the team's Reserve/Injured list. Big Ben's 16th NFL season is over after just two games, as the 0-2 Steelers will now turn to second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph to get turn their season around.

Shortly after the news broke of his upcoming surgery as well as the news that his 2019 season has ended, several Steelers took to social media to support Roethlisberger, who was once again named a team captain this season.

Prayers up to my guy Ben on his upcoming surgery. So sad to hear the news, but we’re gonna hold it down for you ✊🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Neje7pNzZq — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 16, 2019

Prayers up to 7 🙏🏾 — Terrell Edmunds (@rell_island6) September 16, 2019

Prayers up for 7 🙏🏾 — Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) September 16, 2019

Roethlisberger arrived at the Steelers' facility Monday and, at the time of this writing, has not issued any public statements with regard to his injury, upcoming surgery and possible plans beyond this season. Big Ben is signed through the 2021 season after signing a two-year extension during the spring.

While many are currently wondering how this injury will impact the rest of Roethlisberger's career, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Monday that, per a team source, there is no reason to believe at this time that Big Ben's injury is career-threatening. The Steelers have not discussed the significance of the injury other than that it will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Could Big Ben have played his final snap as a Steeler? Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough discuss the fallout from Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury in an emergency Monday afternoon edition of the Pick Six podcast. Make sure and subscribe to get our daily NFL pod, now with seven (!) episodes per week, M-F.

Until the severity of Roethlisberger's elbow injury is known, any reports about how this will impact the remainder of his career should be taken with a grain of salt.

What we do know is that Rudolph, a second-year quarterback out of Oklahoma State, will take over the reins as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season barring an unexpected trade or free-agent signing. While Sunday's game in San Francisco will be his first career start, Rudolph is confident in his ability to help lead the underdog Steelers to victory.

"I've always been confident in myself being the leader of the team and winning games," Rudolph said following Pittsburgh's loss to Seattle on Sunday. "That's kinda what it all comes down to. If that's the case, I'll be ready to roll."