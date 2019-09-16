Ben Roethlisberger injured: Steelers promote QB Devlin Hodges to backup Mason Rudolph

Ben Roethlisberger's 2019 season has officially come to an end and the Pittsburgh Steelers are already making moves at the quarterback position. Late Monday afternoon, the Steelers officially placed him on their Reserve/Injured list. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement earlier in the day announcing that Pittsburgh's future Hall of Fame quarterback would miss the final 14 games of the regular season with an elbow injury. Roethlisberger sustained the injury during Pittsburgh's loss to Seattle the previous day. Pittsburgh has also promoted quarterback Devlin Hodges to the 53-man roster and will be the team's new No. 2 quarterback -- at least for now.

Hodges was signed to the practice squad last week after the Steelers traded Joshua Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.

"That is something I have done every day since I have been here, compete and have fun and get better each and every day," Hodges told the team's website shortly after joining Pittsburgh's 53-man roster. "That is what I am going to continue to do."

Hodges, an undrafted rookie, initially signed with the Steelers in May after beating out Brogan Roback during Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp. He went 20-of-38 for 190 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during the preseason.

Devlin Hodges finds Tevin Jones for the score‼️ pic.twitter.com/sSNpHBK1fW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 10, 2019

One of the most prolific passers in FBS history, Hodges left Samford as the school's all-time leading passer. Hodges' was the 2018 Walter Payton Award winner (the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy). The 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback threw for 14,584 yards and 111 touchdowns with just 41 interceptions. Hodges, who completed 69.1 percent of his attempts, threw for 4,088 yards (while completing 70.8 percent of his passes) with 36 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 2016, his first season as a full-time starting college quarterback.

Could Big Ben have played his final snap as a Steeler? Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough discuss the fallout from Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury in an emergency Monday afternoon edition of the Pick Six podcast. Make sure and subscribe to get our daily NFL pod, now with seven (!) episodes per week, M-F.

In 2018, a year after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns, Hodges again broke the 4,000-yard passing barrier to go with 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He was also a decent scrambler at Samford, rushing for 1,017 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Like former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Hodges is an undrafted quarterback who won the Walter Payton Award. Hodges went undrafted despite having a strong performance at Samford's pro day back in March.

"I'm confident I got some good feedback and that's all I can ask for, they've said I'm going to get an opportunity and that's all I ever wanted," Hodges said after his Pro Day. Hodges added he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks that are considered short at the NFL level.

"They're shorter guys, so you know they kind of done away with the height deal because of their success, those guys have been a role model to me," he said. "My dream is to play football as long as I can and that's what I want to do."

Hodges will backup Mason Rudolph, who will make his first career regular-season start this Sunday in San Francisco against the 2-0 49ers.