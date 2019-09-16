Ben Roethlisberger injury: Steelers' playoff odds dip with Mason Rudolph at quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury has cast a cloud of uncertainty on the final 14 games of Pittsburgh's 2019 season.

While Big Ben has missed significant time due to injuries before, he has never missed more than four games in a season due to injury since 2004, his rookie season. This season will mark the first year since 2003 that someone other than Big Ben will start the majority of Pittsburgh's regular season games. Pittsburgh went 6-10 that season, the last time the Steelers finished with a losing record.

SportsLine sports data scientist Stephen Oh calculated the Steelers' projections for the rest of the 2019 season with and without Big Ben under center.

Steelers (0-2) WIN WIN % Division title Playoff berth Conference title Super Bowl title With Roethlisberger 7.9 49.4% 13.5% 33.3% 1.7% 0.7% Without Roethlisberger 6.6 41.3% 4.7% 13.7% 0.1% 0.0% Difference -1.3 -8.1% -8.8% -19.6% -1.6% -0.7%

Based on these calculations, Big Ben carries a 1.3-game value in terms of how many the Steelers are projected to win without him as they were with him. And while that's not a significant drop-off, it's enough to drastically impact the Steelers' newly projected playoff odds. The Steelers, at 0-2 heading into Sunday's game against the 49ers, had a 33.3% chance at making the playoffs with a healthy Big Ben. Those odds now stand at a meager 13.7%, meaning that the odds are not in favor of Pittsburgh returning to the playoffs after a one-year absence. Pittsburgh's Super Bowl odds, less than 1% with a healthy Roethlisberger, are now about the same as John Blutarsky's grade point average in the hit film "Animal House": "Zero point zero zero."

The Steelers' remaining schedule is not the most challenging. Pittsburgh's opponents, as of Monday afternoon, are 10-8-1 through two weeks. That includes the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, one of which will be 0-2 after tonight's game at MetLife Stadium. Following this Sunday's gam at the 2-0 49ers, the Steelers return home to face the 0-2 Bengals, who were throttled at home by the 49ers this past Sunday. Pittsburgh will then hit the road to take on a Chargers team that just lost in Detroit, 13-10.

Following their Week 6 bye, the Steelers will host the 0-2 Dolphins, who were outscored 102-10 in their first two games. Pittsburgh will then host the 1-1 Colts and 2-0 Rams before heading to Cleveland for a Week 13 matchup with the Browns on Thursday Night Football.

The Steelers will then host Cincinnati and Cleveland in successive weeks before finishing at the 0-1-1 Cardinals, at home against the 2-0 Bills, at New York against Le'Veon Bell and the Jets and on the road against the Ravens.

While their matchup with the Rams could be ugly, there aren't any other games on the schedule that the Steelers can't win. It's going to come down to injuries, the continued growth of the defense and secondary receivers and, above all, Mason Rudolph, the man who will replace Big Ben under center. Rudolph, Pittsburgh's No. 3 quarterback last season, beat out Joshua Dobbs for the job as Pittsburgh's primary backup this preseason. Rudolph certainly showed his potential in Sunday's loss, going 12-of-19 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one pick while nearly rallying the Steelers back from a 9-point deficit.

Rudolph is more prepared than your typical quarterback heading into his first career start. He's received first-team reps during Wednesday practices, with Big Ben -- along with several other established veterans -- using the day to rest. Rudolph has also spent extensive time combing through the nuances of Pittsburgh's offense with both Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. And for the remainder of the season, Rudolph will have a future Hall of Fame quarterback assisting him during the week as well as on Sundays.

Rudolph also has another luxury in receiver James Washington, his top target during their time at Oklahoma State. Expect Washington's snaps and stats to rise with Rudolph under center.

There's also the intangibles that can't be measured with Rudolph now under center. Fifteen years ago, Big Ben's emergence into the starting lineup brought life to a team that was 1-1 and coming off a losing season. Roethlisberger's ability -- and spirit -- helped spearhead the Steelers' 15-1 regular season and run to the AFC title game. Pittsburgh won their fifth Super Bowl the next season.

Rudolph appears to have a similar spirit that Roethlisberger exuded in 2004. And while expecting a similar run during the final 14 games is an extreme stretch, no one thought Big Ben and the Steelers would on the run they went on back then, either. No one could predict what was in store for Roethlisberger and the Steelers then, just as no one can really say what will happen with Rudolph taking the reins now.

One thing we know is that the Steelers will not "take for Tua" or write the 2019 season off. Pittsburgh believes that Rudolph could be their quarterback of the future, and they're going to give him every opportunity to prove it in 2019, no matter how long the Steelers' season lasts.