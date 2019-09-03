Ben Roethlisberger is no longer talking about Antonio Brown, but has plenty to say about JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ben Roethlisberger is done apologizing. Instead, he's chosen to end any questions about ex-teammates, particularly questions about Antonio Brown.

Less than a week after Brown shot another disparaging Twitter message his way, the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback politely declined to answer a question about Brown during a one-on-one interview with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

"I've totally moved on from it," Roethlisberger said when asked about Brown. He also confirmed that he is no longer discussing Brown, his former receiver who will make his Oakland Raiders debut next Monday night.

Roethlisberger is also not apologizing for his leadership style, something that was called into question by Brown on his way out of Pittsburgh.

"Ultimately leadership is about winning football games and leading your guys to victory," he said. "I know I can do that."

So do the Steelers, who rewarded Roethlisberger with a two-year extension this offseason that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

"They believe, like I do, that I still have it," Roethlisberger said of Steelers president Art Rooney II, GM Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. "That I can still play at a high level, still can win football games and give this team a chance to win a championship."

Instead of talking about Brown, Big Ben said that he is focusing "on the guys that are here, the guys that are on this team that are putting everything they can into this team and to this organization trying to win a championship." One of those players is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has taken Brown's spot at Pittsburgh's No. 1 receiver. Roethlisberger shared the advice he has given to Smith-Schuster, who is still just 22-years-old as he enters his third season in Pittsburgh.

"The biggest thing for him … he's such a young guy still, but now he's thrust into the role of being a leader on this team to a certain extent in that room," Roethlisberger said. "He's a big figure in the NFL right now. He's still very very humble, and he's excitable, right? He's fun, people love watching him. And it's infectious. That's why I keep telling him, 'Be yourself. Don't change who you are. Who you are is what makes you special."

Roethlisberger has made some changes with regard to his style of play as he enters his 16th NFL season. Once known as a gunslinger who made as many plays with his legs as his feet, Roethlisberger has been more of a pure pocket passer during the second half of his career. Last season, Big Ben led the NFL with 5,129 yards while setting a franchise record with 34 touchdown passes. He also led the league with 16 interceptions, a reminder that he still does take his fair share of calculated risks.

One thing that hasn't changed is his ability to win. Roethlisberger, who has never had a losing season, is just five wins away from tying John Elway, his childhood idol, for fifth all-time for wins by a starting quarterback.

"It's pretty cool," Big Ben said of the prospect of tying Elway. "That's why I wear No. 7, because of him. Anytime your name is mentioned in the same breath as guys like that. It's not about touchdowns and yards, it's about winning football games. To me, that's how you should judge a quarterback is by how he wins, or if he wins."

Elway was Roethlisberger's age when he won his first Super Bowl. He was 38 when he retired shortly after winning Super Bowl MVP honors in his final game while guiding the Denver Broncos to back-to-back titles.

Big Ben, who already has two Super Bowl wins under his belt, is hoping to have a similar end to his career.

"No one goes into a season saying, 'Boy, I hope we have a winning season,' or 'I hope we make the playoffs.' Everybody's goal is to win a Super Bowl," he said. "I like the team that we have. I think we have a chance."