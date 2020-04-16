Ben Roethlisberger isn't worried about the Steelers possibly selecting a quarterback in the 2020 draft

Seemingly every offseason, Ben Roethlisberger is asked how he would feel if the Steelers selected a quarterback in the draft. Big Ben, who continues to make strides in his recovery following last September's elbow surgery, was asked that question yet again on Thursday, a week before the official start of the 2020 draft.

"That's their prerogative," Roethlisberger told Sirius XM's Bruce Gradkowski, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers -- who are devoid of a first round pick after trading it to Miami last fall in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick -- are not expected to use a draft pick on a quarterback. On several occasions this offseason, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has expressed confidence in the team's current group of quarterbacks that includes Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges, Paxton Lynch and J.T. Barrett. Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this offseason that he expects Roethlisberger to be back to his pre-surgery form in 2020.

"I have no hesitation (that Roethlisberger will return to form in 2020), and I base that opinion on my experience and relationship with him and being around him for the number of years that I have," Tomlin said on ESPN's "First Take" back in February. "This guy is the ultimate competitor. He's dropped the gauntlet down. He's made the statement that he's coming back, and I look forward to watching him answer that challenge."

While the Steelers are not expected to use a draft pick on a quarterback, there have been outside rumblings about whether or not Pittsburgh would consider signing Jameis Winston if he would be willing to accept a backup position. Former Steelers head coach -- and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee -- Bill Cowher recently said that the Steelers would be a "great fit" for Winston, who led the NFL in passing in 2019.

"I think it would be a great fit, only from the standpoint that I kinda sense where Pittsburgh is going with this football team," Cowher said during a recent appearance on "Boomer and Gio."

One thing that is certain is that Roethlisberger will be the Steelers' starting quarterback for at least the next two seasons, assuming that he fully recovers from his elbow injury. Big Ben, who is signed through the 2021 season, has not ruled out playing beyond his current contract. He said Thursday that his elbow injury has given him added motivation entering his 17th season with the Steelers.

"I think it really put a little fire into me, like, 'This is not the end for me,'" Roethlisberger said. "This is not how I'm going out. I'm going to go bust my butt, and I'm going to give it everything I have to just give myself a chance to just come back and try and be better than ever."