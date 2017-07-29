Ben Roethlisberger: Joey Porter incident didn't happen like Bruce Arians says it did

Back in 2005, Ben Roethlisberger was in his second season and by early December, the Steelers were 7-5 and very much in danger of missing the playoffs. In his recent book, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who was Pittsburgh's wide receivers coach at the time, had this to say about a young Big Ben:

"During the [2005] season Ben often acted immature, as if all the stories that documented the greatness of 'Big Ben' had gone to his head," Arians wrote. "He wasn't signing as many autographs for teammates as he should; some days he would sign, some days he wouldn't."

It wasn't until then-Steelers linebacker Joey Porter (who is now a defensive assistant with the team) decided to speak up that Roethlisberger got the message. Late in the season, several veterans addressed the team and Porter used the opportunity to call out Big Ben using what Arians described as "blunt language," informing the young passer that he "needed to be one of us."

It makes for an interesting peek behind the curtain, but Roethlisberger says that's not how things went down.

"I was just more disappointed that the facts weren't accurate," the Steelers quarterback told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette. "I texted [Arians] on that and said, 'I wished you would have talked to me and got the facts right before it came out.' But it is what it is."

Arians' version of events ends with Roethlisberger's demeanor changing immediately after Porter called him out, noting that the quarterback instantly "became a different person" and "grew up fast."

Big Ben remembers things differently, telling Bouchette that the episode had the opposite effect.

"If anything, it made me despise Joey," Roethlisberger said.

Good news, however: that animosity has passed, and the quarterback no long harbors ill will towards Porter, who remains on the Steelers' coaching staff.

Roethlisberger, a future Hall of Fame with two Super Bowl rings, enters his 14th -- and possibly last -- NFL season.