Ben Roethlisberger leaves practice early after low hit to ankle at Steelers camp

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left practice early on Thursday after he took a hit to his ankle during team drills.

Roethlisberger, who has vacillated all offseason about his career post 2017, has a laundry list of injuries (and an equally long resume of playing through them). Roethlisberger didn't go to the locker room, but rather stayed on the field for the remainder of practice, although he looked to be moving around gingerly and had trainers looking at his ankle.

Coach Mike Tomlin, true to form, didn't have much to say on Big Ben's status.

"He's great," Tomlin said. He responded "nothing" to a question about whether or not the hit was low, which doesn't make sense, but things don't have to make sense in interviews.

Per PFT, Josh Dobbs, a rookie out of Tennessee, took first-team reps for the remainder of practice as Landry Jones is out with an abdominal injury. Don't expect Dobbs to be starting any regular season games, however, as local media has speculated on the injury being "minor." If nothing else, they're good reps for a young quarterback.