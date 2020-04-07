Ben Roethlisberger 'really impressed' with new Steelers tight end Eric Ebron

One of the more underrated signings this offseason has been the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to ink former Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year deal. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of North Carolina was once considered a bust, but quickly proved that a change of scenery could do wonders for a struggling talent.

While Ebron caught just 11 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, he caught 13 in his first season with the Colts in 2018 -- along with a career-high 66 catches for 750 yards. In less than a calendar year, Ebron went from being released to playing in the Pro Bowl. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recognizes the kind of talent Ebron possesses, and how it could translate to success in Pittsburgh's offense.

"I was a big fan of his coming out [of college]," Roethlisberger said, via Ed Bouchette of The Athletic. "I was really impressed with him, thought he was a great football player. Ebron said to me, 'When I was with [former Steelers receiver] Lance Moore in Detroit, he told me how much you wanted me when I was coming out or a free agent. I just wanted to thank you.' Now that he's here, I'm excited to see what he can bring to this team. We know he's an incredible talent. Speaking to him, I can see his desire, and his passion to be great. I'm excited what he can bring to the table opposite Vance [McDonald]."

Likewise, Ebron is excited to be playing with an accomplished quarterback like Roethlisberger, and believes his play can help him elevate his own.

"I have always had this love for Big Ben," Ebron said during an interview with Teresa Varley, via Steelers.com. "One of my old high school coaches was the biggest Steelers fan ever, and biggest Tar Heel fan. I went to North Carolina and he was ecstatic. I would always be at his house and we would be watching Pittsburgh. I had this love for Big Ben."

"I am excited. I can't wait. Ben has earned so many stripes in this league. You know you are playing with a guy who is a winner. He is a fighter. He has played through so many tough injuries, done things to will his team to win, and won two Super Bowls. It's going to be fun to get to learn from him."

Ebron did take a step backward in 2019 -- as he caught just 31 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games -- but he's already proven what a change of scenery can do. Especially when he gets an upgrade at quarterback.