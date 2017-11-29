Ben Roethlisberger says he knows the Bengals want to ruin Steelers' Christmas

In a few weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New England Patriots in one of the most anticipated AFC matchups of the season. Both teams are 9-2 as of this writing, and the matchup seems likely to determine which of them will hold home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Ben Roethlisberger, however, is not worried about that yet. While Mike Tomlin predicted fireworks for the Steelers-Patriots matchup in Week 15, Big Ben knows there are two divisional games between now and then -- one against the Bengals and then another against the Ravens. And for now, he's just worried about the Bengals, who he says are trying to play the Grinch.

"For me, I am 100 percent on Cincinnati and nothing else," Roethlisberger said, per ESPN.com. "That is my biggest focus because these guys are going to come out to get us. They want to ruin our playoff chances. I know those guys are going to want to get after us and try to ruin our Christmas."

But with big games against playoff contenders on the horizon, the QB has to be thinking forward just a little bit, right? Well, not according to the man himself.

"There is zero Patriots, Ravens film," he said. "[No] work talk of anything like that with any team other than the Bengals. I know there's a lot of Patriots talk and a lot of Steelers-Patriots and all that stuff. What I see, especially from me and in the locker room, there isn't that talk. What I'm seeing and what we talk about is this week. ... For the players, we don't think that way. It's AFC North football. That's the biggest matchup we can have."

Pittsburgh has won six in a row and has already beaten both Cincinnati and Baltimore this season. In addition to those two games and the showdown with New England, all the Steelers have left on the schedule is the Texans and Browns in the final two weeks of the season. If they get through that Pats game without a loss, the No. 1 seed is all but theirs.