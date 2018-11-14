Ben Roethlisberger says he texted Le'Veon Bell before the franchise tag deadline and got no response
Bell declined to sign his franchise tag tender and is ineligible to play this season
The long-running Le'Veon Bell saga finally came to an end on Tuesday, as the star Steelers running back elected not to sign his franchise tag tender by the 4 p.m. deadline and is thus ineligible to play during the 2018 season. Even the Steelers didn't really know if Bell was going to show up by the deadline until it passed and he wasn't there.
During his media availability on Tuesday morning, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin admitted as much, and simple said if Bell didn't show up, "So be it." At least one Steeler did try to get in touch with Bell ahead of the deadline. Ben Roethlisberger texted the running back to check in on his status, and to tell him that Roethlisberger wished him well in the rest of his career.
Le'Veon responded ... by not responding at all.
That's pretty cold on Bell's part, but it's not like it's a major change from the way Bell has approached the rest of this season. He has been non-communicative all year long with the exception of a few tweets, keeping his teammates, coaches, and the front office in the dark about his intentions regarding this season. It's clear he views the Steelers portion of his career as over (and he's probably correct to hold that viewpoint considering the situation), and is looking forward to getting his payday when March comes around. He and Roethlisberger formed a heck of a combination for a while there, though, and Ben probably would have appreciated some sort of response.
