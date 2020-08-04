Watch Now: Way To Early Week 1 Best Bets: Steelers (-3.5) At Giants ( 1:47 )

Ben Roethlisberger offered a positive review after throwing "a lot of balls" during the Steelers' first training camp practice. He added that his throwing arm, which was surgically repaired back in September, felt great when he woke up the day after practice.

"My arm feels really good," Roethlisberger said on Tuesday, via Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider. "It feels really, really good. I'm really excited about that."

Roethlisberger, who began throwing passes to his receivers back in May, told reporters that he has been throwing more this offseason than he usually does. He added that he will have a pitch count as he continues to work through his 17th training camp with the Steelers.

As it relates to his elbow surgery, Roethlisberger confirmed that he did have Tommy John surgery performed on his shoulder. He said that he tore three of his five flexor tendons that had to be reattached during surgery. But after several months of intense physical therapy, Roethlisberger, who said that his elbow had been giving him some discomfort for the past couple of years prior to surgery, has achieved his goal of being back with his teammates by the start of training camp. He has also continued to remain in peak physical condition, something that he has put more of an emphasis on over the past several years.

"I'm lighter than I've been in 13, 14 years," Roethlisberger said. "I feel young. I'm really, really excited about this year."

While the COVID-19 pandemic limited the work teammates could have with one another during the offseason, Roethlisberger said that new Steelers tight end Eric Ebron stayed at his house this offseason, as the two worked to build a quick connection heading into the 2020 season. Receiver Chase Claypool, the first player the Steelers selected in this year's draft, said that he was able to partake in a few throwing sessions with Roethlisberger prior to the start of camp. Claypool said that Roethlisberger was also helpful during the team's virtual meetings.

"Ben would always chip in and give his own coaching point on a play, more specifically like what he wants to see from us," Claypool said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "That was pretty helpful in terms of what we should do and what is expected."

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger has two years remaining on his current contract, which was restructured before the start of the 2019 season. But based on his comments on Tuesday, it appears that Roethlisberger has any plans to retire anytime soon.

"I'm not saying I have 10 years left in me," he said, via Steelers.com's Missi Matthews, "but I still have a lot left to give ... and I still want to win Lombardis and yes, I said plural."