Ben Roethlisberger: Shazier injury makes you 'evaluate things,' hope son plays golf

Over the summer, Ben Roethlisberger hinted that he could retire after the 2017 season. That might seem strange and far-fetched considering Roethlisberger is currently quarterbacking a 10-2 Steelers team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but it's really not impossible to believe when you factor in what he said following the team's comeback win over the Bengals on Monday night, when Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier departed the game with a serious back injury and spent the night in the hospital.

When Big Ben reflected on that moment during an interview with his radio show on KDKA-FM (a CBS Sports Radio station) on Tuesday, he pointed out that plays like that make him "really evaluate things."

"People get all over me for saying you have to contemplate every year on if you want to keep going," Roethlisberger said, per TribLive.com. "Plays like this make you really evaluate things.

"That's why I say it's a smart thing to do. It's a violent game. And this game (against the Bengals) always seems to be that way.

"It's crazy this sport we play."

He added that while he'd let his son play football, he hopes he plays golf instead. (For more quotes from the interview, head to CBS Pittsburgh.)

The moment in question occurred during the first quarter of the Steelers' 23-20 win, when Shazier made a hard tackle with his head down. He remained on the ground for several minutes before he was carried off the field on a stretcher. He was immediately transported to a hospital, where he remained overnight.

#Steelers LB Ryan Shazier is being attended to by training staff after a head first hit pic.twitter.com/nxUkDcp8E7 — Forward Mile NFL (@ForwardMileNFL) December 5, 2017

After the game, the Steelers revealed that Shazier doesn't need surgery at this time.

"Ryan Shazier suffered a back injury and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he had a CT scan and an MRI to evaluate the condition of his back," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement from the team. "Ryan's injury will not require surgery at this time and he continues to improve. He will stay overnight and continue evaluations with the hopes of returning to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

"We will provide further updates at the appropriate time."

Back to Roethlisberger. He actually flirted with retirement in January, when he refused to commit to playing during the 2017 season. In March, he indicated that he was leaning toward returning to the field and in April, he finalized that decision. But in July, he hinted that this could be his last season.

"Age," Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette, adding, "It's just, it's 14 years; that's a long time. I think the average life expectancy in the NFL is three years, maybe 3.5 now.

"I've been blessed to do this a long time. I think it's just seeing my kids growing up, and in the offseason I love getting to spend time with them, and then I come here and football season just has to take up so much of your time. Even when you get home, I try my best to turn it off when I walk in the front door. I think I do a pretty good job of that, but it still consumes you in a way."

"Just all those things combined -- being healthy, being able to play catch with my kids," Roethlisberger continued. "I feel good mentally, I know this new study that came out that 90 percent [of NFL] players' brains who were studied had CTE. There's a lot of scary things, and I think my wife would be OK if I hung it up, too. But I still love the guys, I still love the game, so it was right for me to come back and give it everything I have this year."

So far this season, Roethlisberger hasn't been at his best, but he's been good enough. He's completed 62.8 percent of his passes, averaged 7.4 yards per attempt, thrown 22 touchdowns and 13 picks, and posted an 89.8 passer rating. Of course, those numbers are boosted by Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell's ability do superhuman stuff on otherwise ordinary plays, but still, it's not like Roethlisberger has been a disaster. He just hasn't been at the top of his game.

Roethlisberger, 35, is under contract through the 2019 season. It's just not yet known if he'll decide to play out the remainder of his contract.