Bengals' A.J. Green addresses trade rumors: 'I'm prepared for anything'

A.J. Green will not play for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, but even after he recovers from an ankle injury that's kept him sidelined all season, it's no sure bet the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will play for the Bengals again.

Dwelling in the cellar of the AFC North after an 0-5 start under new coach Zac Taylor, the Bengals are expected to "begin fielding calls for a core group of key players" in the coming weeks, CBS Sports' NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported recently. And Green himself addressed speculation of a potential trade on Thursday, telling the Bengals' official website he's aware of the possibility.

"I don't fantasize about anything like that," he said. "I'm just trying to get healthy and go from there."

"I'm prepared for anything," he added. "A trade's not going to change who I am. I'm still going to play. I'm still going to be A.J."

La Canfora said it's "highly unlikely" Green will sign a contract extension with the Bengals before his current deal expires after the season, adding that general managers around the NFL believe Cincinnati could get a first-round draft pick in exchange for the 31-year-old wideout. It remains to be seen, however, whether Green will be back on the field sooner rather than later. The two-time All-Pro, who began his career with five straight 1,000-yard seasons, also missed half of 2018 after undergoing toe surgery.

If Green were to be dealt, it would break the mold preferred by Bengals owner Mike Brown, the team's website noted, with Cincy preferring to give Green a third contract than trade him away. It would also "hurt the spirit" of at least one other prominent player in cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who said earlier this week the Bengals would "fall apart" if they trade Green.