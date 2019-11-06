Bengals' A.J. Green unable to practice after optimism about Week 10 availability, now deemed day to day

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that he believes star receiver A.J. Green will make his season debut this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Week 10 after their bye has been a date circled for a potential return for Green, and Taylor noted during his presser that he's liked how Green's been progressing of late.

"I do think he'll play on Sunday," Taylor told reporters. "He's been making great progress this week. [Last] Wednesday was a good day, Monday was a good day, now he's getting back in the fold. We'll have a good plan in place for him on Sunday."

While Green initially seemed to be on track to play this weekend, the receiver was not spotted during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Taylor noted after practice that Green did not feel great after their walkthrough and went to get treatment. His status is now "day-to-day."

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network also spoke with Green following Taylor's original comments stating that he would play and said he "wasn't ready to put a percentage on his chances for playing Sunday." The receiver told Pelissero that swelling is the biggest issue at this point as it could limited his range of motion.

Green has been out since Week 13 of last season after re-injuring a toe injury that eventually saw him land on injured reserve. The injury that Green has been recovering from now centers around a surgery done to repair torn ligaments in his left ankle.

When healthy, there's no denying Green's talent and is in the discussion as one of the best pass catchers in the entire NFL. His last fully healthy season came back in 2017 where he caught 75 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns. Even in the nine games played last year, Green was on a stelar pace, already recording 46 receptions for 694 yards and six scores.

One thing that will be different for Green upon his return is who is throwing him the ball as the Bengals have previously announced that rookie Ryan Finley will start under center, sending veteran Andy Dalton to the bench.