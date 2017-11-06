Bengals' A.J. Green won't be suspended for wild brawl that ended in double ejection

The NFL has decided not to suspend Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green for the role he played in a fight on Sunday that also involved Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The league also announced that Ramsey won't be punished for the role he played in the brawl.

Both Green and Ramsey were ejected from the game after getting into a full blown fight with just under 30 seconds left in the first half of a game the Jags eventually won 23-7. The fight started when Ramsey shoved Green following a Bengals offensive play that didn't involve either player. Green then retaliated by putting the Jaguars corner in a chokehold and punching him several times.

Following the game, referee Brad Allen explained that Ramsey was ejected because he instigated the fight after being warned multiple times to cool it.

Both players seemed to luck out with the NFL's decision not to suspend them. For Green, it means he'll get to play against the Titans in Week 10 despite the fact that he choked Ramsey and threw several punches. For Ramsey, the league also could have justified a suspension because the Jaguars corner reportedly hunted down Green after the game so he could continue the fight.

According to ESPN.com, Ramsey went after Green in the Bengals locker area but was restrained "by Jaguars personnel and EverBank Stadium security" before he could get anywhere near Bengals wide receiver. After the game, the normally mild-mannered Green apologized for attacking Ramsey.

Green and Ramsey weren't the only players to get good news on Monday.

Three players who were ejected from the Cardinals' 20-10 win over the 49ers also learned that they wouldn't be facing any sort of suspension. During the fourth quarter of Arizona's win, Cardinals defensive tackle Frostee Rucker, Cards linebacker Haason Reddick and 49ers running back Carlos Hyde were all ejected for fighting. However, they won't miss any more time due to the NFL's decision not to suspend them.

Although Green, Ramsey, Rucker, Reddick and Hyde all avoided a suspension, they could all still be facing a fine for their actions in Week 9. The league is expected to hand out any potential fines later this week.