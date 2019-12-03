Bengals activate John Ross from IR after receiver missed previous eight games
John Ross is back in the fold in Cincy
The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Tuesday that they have activated receiver John Ross off of injured reserve. In a corresponding move to make room for Ross on the 53-man roster, the team has waived fellow receiver Damion Willis.
Ross has missed the Bengals' past eight games after the former first-round pick suffered a sternoclavicular injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Before going down with the injury, Ross was on pace for a stellar season for Cincy as he totaled 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns over four games.
He began practicing with the team on Nov. 13, so he has had over two weeks of working with the club. Because of that, the team has noted that Ross likely won't be on a snap count upon his return to action. That said, they will probably need to shake off some rust.
"We will have to ease him back in. He hasn't played in a while," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said, via the official team website. "He is healthy. He's been practicing and practicing well. We've been pushing him back to the point where we felt like he's ready to play. He will be back this week. How much of a role he has? I don't know if we'll just start and throw him out there and play him 65 plays. He'll have a role and he'll have a spot on the offense moving forward for sure. He's got speed that people fear. We would like to get that back on the field."
The activation of Ross is the second such move by the Bengals, which means they will not be able to bring any other player off IR this season.
