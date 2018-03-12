Bengals and Bills reportedly swap first-round picks in wild deal for Cordy Glenn

One year after letting two key offensive linemen walk in free agency, it looks like the Bengals have finally decided to bring in some extra protection for Andy Dalton, and they're paying a hefty price to do it.

According to ESPN.com, the Bengals have pulled off a trade with the Bills that will send left tackle Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati. The wild part of the trade is that the two teams will also be swapping first-round picks, according to ESPN.com.

The Bills will be sending Glenn to the Bengals, along with the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft. In return, Buffalo will get Cincinnati's first-round pick, which is the 12th overall selection. The Bengals will also acquire a fifth-round pick from Buffalo and send a sixth-round pick to the Bills as part of the exchange.

This is one of those trades where both sides are definitely going to come away happy. The Bills had been looking to unload Glenn and the Bengals were in desperate need of an upgrade at the offensive tackle position.

After letting Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler leave in free agency last year, the Bengals offensive line was a total disaster in 2017. Dalton was sacked a total of 39 times last year, which was tied for the sixth-highest total of any quarterback in the NFL. The offensive line of the future in Cincinnati was supposed to consist of tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher, who were both selected in the 2015 NFL Draft, but neither player has really lived up to expectations.

As long as he's healthy, Glenn will be an instant upgrade over any tackle that the Bengals currently have on the roster. The health part is key for Glenn because he missed a total of 10 games in 2017 while dealing with foot and ankle problems for most of the season. However, Glenn did undergo an operation in January and he's expected to be ready for practice when offseason workouts begin in April.

The 28-year-old has only played in 17 of a possible 32 regular season games over the past seasons. Although he's been battling injuries since 2016, Glenn was a workhorse before that. After being selected by the Bills in the second of the 2012 NFL Draft, Glenn started 61 of 64 games for Buffalo over the next four seasons.

Of course, this trade could turn into a disaster for the Bengals if Glenn doesn't return to his pre-2016 form. The Bengals are dropping nine spots in the first round of the draft to acquire Glenn, which is a steep price to pay if Glenn isn't a 100 percent.

The trade means that the Bengals will now be on the hook for what's left of Glenn's five-year, $60 million deal that he signed back in May 2016. The upside for the Bengals is that if Glenn doesn't get healthy or doesn't work out in Cincinnati, they can release him after the 2018 season without taking a cap hit. On the other hand, if Glenn turns into a star, the Bengals have him under contract for the next three years at just $30 million, which is a bargain for a starting left tackle.

As for the Bills, they'll pick up roughly $4.85 million in cap space for 2018 with the trade.

With the move, the Bills are now in even better shape to take a quarterback in the first-round of this year's draft. After sending Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland over the weekend, the Bills have made it clear they're in the market for a quarterback. The Bills will be holding two first-round picks in April (No. 12 and No. 22), plus three other picks in the top-65, which should be plenty of ammo to move up and grab the quarterback they want.